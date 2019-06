Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt are heating up at the right time.

The Boston Red Sox teammates have provided plenty of offense for their team, with Holt hitting .371 over his last 18 games and Bradley clubbing four doubles and two home runs over his last 10.

To see more of the duo’s recent numbers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images