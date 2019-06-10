Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues thanks to a valiant effort in Game 6 on Sunday.

After the game, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy broke down what he believes led to the Bruins’ success.

“I thought what we did well … was we created some turnovers,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… That’s our style of hockey. If we can get in your face and can play that way — we’re both physical and quick — we’re a good hockey team.”

For more from Cassidy’s postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images