It was a night-and-day difference for the Bruins offense in Boston’s first two 2019 Stanley Cup Final tilts in St. Louis.

A goal barrage guided the Bruins to a lopsided win in Game 3, which saw six different forwards find the back of the net. The tale was much different in Game 4, as Boston’s offensive attack was subdued in a 4-2 loss to the Blues at Enterprise Center.

The Blues were the aggressor from wire to wire, which was reflected in their 38-23 shots-on-goal advantage. David Pastrnak was the only Bruins forward to log more than two shots on target, while Brad Marchand was held without a shot for the first time in these playoffs. All things considered, it’s easy to understand why Bruce Cassidy wasn’t very pleased with his team’s offensive showing Monday night.

“I think our forwards have to do a way better job with our D out,” Cassidy said, per The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “Some of this has to go on them. They have to pull their weight in terms of puck support, helping out the D, finishing some plays. We had some lines tonight with very few shot attempts.

“They are going to have to pull their weight, especially if these guys are out. That’s just the way it is . . . that’s the hand we’re dealt.”

The Bruins’ sense of urgency likely will be high the next time they take the ice. Boston has been a solid bounce-back club throughout the postseason, and Zdeno Chara’s potential absence for Game 5 very well could light a fire under the B’s. But above all else, another tepid offensive performance could result in the Blues having a chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice in Game 6 — the worst case scenario for the Black and Gold.

Cassidy’s challenges to his club have been well-received all spring, so there’s reason to believe Thursday will be no different.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images