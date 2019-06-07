Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins now are facing elimination after dropping Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he’d rather be up 3-2, but added the Bruins will be prepared heading into St. Louis for Game 6.

Cassidy noted Boston’s power play needs to be better moving forward, among other adjustments.

To hear Cassidy’s full statements with NESN’s Jack Edwards after the game, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live,” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images