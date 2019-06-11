Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The veteran core of the Boston Bruins has been there and done that.

Five members of the Bruins — Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask — were part of Boston’s previous two trips to the Stanley Cup Final. The run in 2011 ended in championship glory, while the march two years later concluded in heartbreak on home ice.

Bruce Cassidy believes these experiences of his veteran players have paid dividends throughout the Bruins’ current go-round in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which has seen the Black and Gold stave off elimination on two occasions.

“(The) leadership group’s been there; they’ve been in a Game 7 before, in the Stanley Cup Final,” Cassidy said Monday, per NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin. “They’ve lived it. We’ve been in Game 7 at home against Toronto this (season). Stanley Cup’s not at stake, but if you don’t win (that game), you have no chance at (the Cup).

Cassidy continued: “To me, it matters a lot because I haven’t been through it in a Stanley Cup Final. So the core from Vancouver and the core from Chicago, for that matter, 2013, they didn’t want to go through that again last night. It showed. The guys that stepped up, Tuukka being one of them, (Marchand), they’ve been through it. So I think it matters a lot in our room.”

Boston’s veteran leaders have led by example all spring, highlighted by Rask’s stellar play in net and Chara battling through a brutal injury. The B’s will need this trend to continue more than ever Wednesday night when they battle the St. Louis Blues for all the marbles at TD Garden.

