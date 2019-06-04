Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues are all even in the Stanley Cup Final.

St. Louis took a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Monday night, evening the series at two games a piece.

And the Blues did it by getting pucks on net and winning the race to rebounds. All three goals the Blues scored on Tuukka Rask came off rebound opportunities, with Ryan O’Reilly twice beating a Bruins defender to a puck to score.

That drew the ire of Bruce Cassidy.

To hear Cassidy’s full statements with NESN’s Jack Edwards after the game, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live,” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images