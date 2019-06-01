Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins look to take a 2-1 Stanley Cup Final lead over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, and are in good position to do so.

Bruce Cassidy’s club has been successful throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs when playing on the road, boasting a 6-2 record while averaging 3.3 goals per game. The team also has won four straight road games heading into Game 3 at Enterprise Center.

There’s been many things clicking for the Black and Gold while away from TD Garden, and Cassidy pinpointed his three reasons as to why success has been easily found on the road.

“Usually we have an on-time start, it leads to a lead,” Cassidy said during his media availability Saturday. “It’s easier to play with the lead on the road. The other team doesn’t have to, but they tend to want to open up a little more, get the crowd behind them … the fact that we have older guys that have been around that are comfortable in every environment, we’re not fazed by it.

“And team defense,” he added. “I think (Tuukka Rask’s) been real solid on the road, as well. You put those three things together and you have a pretty good chance of having success.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy on his team's road success this postseason and the insertion of John Moore into the lineup: pic.twitter.com/Rn4zzpCrI1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 1, 2019

It’s hard to argue any of those points, especially Rask and the defense. The penalty kill, in particular, has killed off 85 percent of its penalties and Rask has allowed just 1.6 goals per game by him. The B’s goalie has been lights out throughout the Cup run, and has given Boston a chance to win each game.

We’ll see if the B’s can continue their road success when the puck drops Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images