Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ 2018-19 campaign ended less than a week ago, but now things are falling into place for the upcoming campaign.

After the players, Bruce Cassidy, Don Sweeney, Jeremy Jacobs, Charlie Jacobs and Cam Neely spoke to the media about the most recent run, the Bruins announced the preseason schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Here’s the info (all times Eastern).

Monday, Sept. 16: Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Flyers vs. Bruins, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Devils vs. Bruins, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Blackhawks vs. Bruins, 3 p.m.

As you can see, the schedule starts pretty road-heavy, but finishes with three home dates. And after they spent a chunk of the 2018 preseason in China, we’re sure some of the players probably are relieved to have to travel no further than Chicago this time around.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images