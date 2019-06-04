Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Carlo joined a pretty exclusive list Wednesday night.

The Bruins defenseman notched a shorthanded goal to tie things at 2-2 with the Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis. The B’s ultimately lost 4-2, but Carlo’s tally likely will be something he’ll remember forever.

Aside from it being the first playoff goal of his career, Carlo’s tally marked just the eighth time in Bruins history a defenseman lit the lamp in the playoffs, according to NHL Public Relations. Others on that list include Bobby Orr, who did it three separate times, and Gord Kluzak. Check out the entire list:

Brandon Carlo became the eighth different blueliner in @NHLBruins history, and first in 31 years, to tally a shorthanded goal in the #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ba7HiXh0RM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2019

Pretty incredible.

But if it were up to Carlo, he’d trade it away if it meant his team could have secured a Game 4 victory.

“Ultimately I would give that goal back if it meant a win,” he said Wednesday after the game.

Carlo and Co. will look to take a crucial 3-2 series lead Thursday night when the Cup Final shifts back to Boston for an 8 p.m. ET puck drop.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images