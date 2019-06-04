Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara might be past his prime, but his leadership skills remain strong as ever.

This was on full display Monday night during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. Chara was forced out of the contest minutes into the second period after taking a puck to the mouth, which left Boston’s captain bloodied as he made his way back to the locker room.

Chara eventually returned to the Bruins’ bench in the third period, though he would not see the ice for the remainder of his team’s eventual 4-2 loss at Enterprise Center. Bruce Cassidy revealed after the game the 42-year-old defenseman just wanted to be there for his teammates, who clearly admired their leader’s gesture.

Carlo on Chara sitting on the bench for the third: "Obviously his mouth has some blood, and I don’t know what else is going on in there, but he can barely talk and he’s out there supporting us. Just his leadership is on another level.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 4, 2019

Cassidy did not have an update on the injury after the game, and Chara’s status for Thursday’s Game 5 at TD Garden remains uncertain. Should he not be able to go, the B’s, obviously, will miss much more than just his play on the blueline.

The Bruins, who also currently are without Matt Grzelyck, have a few options for Chara’s replacement should he miss time. Steven Kampfer likely is the favorite to the fill the role, but Cassidy isn’t ruling out turning to a youngster in a high-leverage spot.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images