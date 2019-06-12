Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every hockey player has dreams of one day reaching the Stanley Cup Final and getting to lift Lord Stanley high into the air.

That dream usually starts when they’re kids as they imagine playing in a winner-take-all Game 7 and scoring the game-winning goal. Bruce Cassidy was one of those kids growing up.

The Boston Bruins head coach spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s practice and reflected on where he played Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final as a kid, and noted he “never imagined” he’d be coaching one as his team prepares for Wednesday night’s do-or-die matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

“Coldrey Avenue in the west end of Ottawa is where I played it growing up with my brother and lots of buddies,” Cassidy said. “I said it before, I was, like a lot of kids, Bobby Orr. If I didn’t score in Game 7, we lost, we played it again. That’s the way it went. I never imagined as a kid coaching it, I’m not gonna lie to you. It was as a player. But here I am, it’s the next best thing.”

🎥 Bruce Cassidy on Game 7 of the #StanleyCup Final: "I never imagined as a kid coaching it, I’m not gonna lie to you. It was as a player. But here I am, it’s the next best thing." pic.twitter.com/PiAuDxUVTu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 11, 2019

While Cassidy won’t be lacing up his skates Wednesday at TD Garden, he’ll be the man calling the shots for the Black and Gold in hopes of watching his team celebrate a Stanley Cup championship.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images