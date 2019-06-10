Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a lot on their mind this week, including David Ortiz.

As you surely know by now, Ortiz was shot Sunday night while at a bar in his native Dominican Republic. The Boston Red Sox legend reportedly now is in stable condition, and will be transferred to Boston for further treatment when he’s ready to travel.

An outpouring of support for Ortiz came from all corners of the sports world Monday, particularly from fellow Boston sports stars. Oh, and former United States President Barack Obama also sent well wishes to the 43-year-old retired slugger.

That brings us to the Bruins, who are preparing to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A day after earning a thrilling win in Game 6, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and goalie Tuukka Rask showed their support for Ortiz.

Glad to hear you’re in stable condition @davidortiz Wishing you a quick recovery. — Tuukka Rask (@tuukkarask) June 10, 2019

Upon the team’s return to Boston, Bruce Cassidy meets with the media and sends his thoughts to @davidortiz: “I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Hopefully he’s back to health in a hurry.” — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2019

Ortiz’s alleged shooter has been identified by authorities as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia. Police say Garcia shot Ortiz in the back at the Dial Bar Lounge in Santo Domingo shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

Garcia reportedly was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. He sustained multiple severe injuries, including a cranium contusion.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images