Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 series lead Saturday in their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, but there was a brief scare in the blowout win.

Late in the third period, defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a shot off his left knee, causing him to gingerly skate back to the bench and head to the tunnel. An injury would have put a damper on an otherwise perfect night for the B’s, but head coach Bruce Cassidy put that to rest following the victory. On Sunday, McAvoy did as well, confirming that he feels just fine.

McAvoy (blocked shot) on his health: “Fine. All good.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 2, 2019

Great news for Boston heading into Monday’s Game 4 in St. Louis.

McAvoy has eight points and is a plus-seven across 19 games this postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images