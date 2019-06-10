Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins ultimately won Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final by four goals, but it hardly was a blowout.

Through two periods the Bruins only led 1-0, and it wasn’t a tie in part thanks to a quick reaction from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

During the second period, Alex Pietrangelo fired a one-time backhander on net that rung off the post, then hit Rask’s back. With the puck about to deflect back into the goal, McAvoy swatted it into Rask’s back and the goalie was able to corral it.

After the game, McAvoy explained what happened.

“I saw it go off the post and off his back, and kind of, I don’t know, I just had a split-second reflex and swatted at it,” McAvoy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Rask made a number of great saves in the win, but McAvoy’s stop might have stolen the show.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement./USA TODAY Sports Images