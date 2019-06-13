Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — This one is going to hurt for the Boston Bruins for a long, long time.

With a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on TD Garden ice, Boston instead fell 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the series.

It was an emotional scene in the dressing room after the game. Jake DeBrusk sat with his head in his hands with full pads on for a long time. Joakim Nordstrom was bawling, while other players also cried or attempted to hold back tears.

Charlie McAvoy was asked what he would say to a teammate to try and help them feel better. He delivered a thoughtful response.

“I love you,” McAvoy said. “We all love each other and we’re going to lean on each other to get through this.

“It’s tough,” McAvoy added. “We had all the makings of a special group and we felt so special in here. It was really special to be a part of something like this and then to not win, I feel really incomplete.”

Both Brad Marchand and David Krejci admitted that it was the worst loss of their careers. And as the Bruins continue to process the loss, it seems likely both McAvoy, Krejci and Marchand’s sentiments soon will be echoed by more and more members of the team.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images