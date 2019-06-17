Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To the surprise of no one, the Boston Bruins were dealing with a laundry list of serious injuries that came out once the season was over.

It was confirmed that Zdeno Chara had multiple jaw fractures, and was dealing with another serious ailment, while Patrice Bergeron and others also were dealing with some health issues.

Chris Wagner went down in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final after blocking a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes and was out for the rest of the playoffs with a suspected arm injury.

The 28-year-old confirmed that he was dealing with a displaced ulna that required surgery the day after he sustained the injury. But Wagner healed in time to be cleared medically for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, though he was not plugged into the lineup.

“Great job by the doctors to even get to that point,” Wagner told reporters Monday. “Initially I was done, but it was healing so well I wanted to be an option for Game 7.”

🎥 Chris Wagner confirms he had surgery on his arm to fix a displaced ulna, was cleared for Game 7 of Cup Final: "Great job by the doctors to even get to that point. Initially I was done, but it was healing so well I wanted to be an option for Game 7." pic.twitter.com/gVD5TW3GZD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 17, 2019

Wagner previously opened up about missing time in the playoffs and you can see again here how wearing it was on the winger to be spectator for the decisive game of the season, saying that he won’t necessarily get over it until the Bruins get back to the Final and win it all.

The Walpole, Mass. native became a massive fan favorite in his first season with his local team. Fans awarded him the NESN 7th Player Award as he potted 12 goals on the fourth line. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images