Add David Pastrnak to the list of Bruins who battled an injury during Boston’s Stanley Cup run.

The winger, who underwent surgery in February after falling at a team dinner, told reporters Friday he re-aggravated the thumb ailment in the second round against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“My thumb didn’t feel the same way,” Pastrnak said, per NHL.com “Got hit in the second round. … Was alright, but definitely didn’t feel the same way as before … it wasn’t anything major.”

Pastrnak, as well as the rest of his top line, looked lost at times throughout the playoffs. But the 22-year-old doesn’t believe his thumb affected his shot.

“When you come back from injury, the motion is always a bit different. … I don’t think (my shot) was a matter of the thumb.”

Pastrnak joins a long list of injured Bruins, including Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Kevan Miller, among others.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images