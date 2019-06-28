Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins haven’t been expected to be major players in free agency Monday, but it doesn’t appear they’ll be idle, either.

Limited, at present, to about $13.4 million in cap room (per Bruins CapSpace on Twitter), the Bruins have restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Danton Heinen to sign, while Marcus Johansson and Noel Acciari both are free agents.

Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said the Bruins “for sure” will add in free agency, and noted that two areas they’re looking at are right wing and goalie.

While the Bruins are set in net at the NHL level with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, they are a little thin in the minors. Assuming Zane McIntyre does not return, the Bruins only have Dan Vladar and Kyle Keyser, the latter of whom may not play professionally this season. Getting a low-cost netminder to play in the AHL and join the varsity in a pinch is an important add, especially to keep the Bruins from rushing Vladar.

As for the right wing, that was a huge need for the Bruins most of last season, and ultimately the reason they went out to get Johansson at the trade deadline. Sweeney indicated they’ve spoken to Johansson’s camp (the Columbus Blue Jackets reportedly have too) and tendered an offer to Acciari.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images