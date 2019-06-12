Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans are losing it.

The B’s are set for Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at TD Garden. Outside the Garden, Black and Gold fans hardly could contain themselves as the Bud Light Pregame Party got started early at the Causeway Restaurant and Bar.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt, along with the help of the Bud Knight, spoke with the few B’s fans that could control themselves for an entire interview. A win tonight would earn the Bruins their seventh Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Watch the video above to see what went down at Causeway.

Thumbnail photo via Bruins Fan Full Uniform Causeway