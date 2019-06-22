Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins used their first-round pick in the NHL Draft to select a forward, and it’s safe to say he’ll have plenty of guys to learn from.

With the 30th overall pick, the B’s grabbed John Beecher, a center from the United States Development Team Program that also can play wing and is committed to Michigan. Of course, the Bruins already boast one of the best center units in the NHL between Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly, so there’s no shortage of depth there.

After getting selected, the 18-year-old spoke to Bruins.com’s Eric Russo, and he was asked about the chance to learn from those veteran Bruins centers.

Beecher had a great response.

“Obviously it’s unbelievable to be able to learn from some of the best in the game,” Beecher said, as seen on “NESN Sports Update.” “Just to be able to go in and soak everything in that you can, there’s so much to learn and to be able to learn it from guys like them, it’s something that not many people get the opportunity to do so I’m definitely going to take it all in.”

There are plenty of things about Beecher to be excited about, and his mindset clearly is one of thm.

Thumbnail photo via Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images