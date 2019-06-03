Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, but they won’t allow their blowout win in Game 3 to mess with their mindset.

Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and Jake DeBrusk were among the Bruins who spoke to reporters Sunday, and all three players touched on the importance of maintaining their composure heading into Monday’s Game 4.

Deep postseason runs involve a lot of emotion and plenty of ups and downs, but the B’s are making it clear that they’ll need to stay composed if they want to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup.

To hear everything McAvoy, Chara and DeBrusk said Sunday, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.