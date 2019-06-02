Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ fourth line has been just as good as they were in the regular season, if not better, in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom, Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner have combined for nine goals during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup run.

The current fourth line is drawing comparison to the Bruins’ 2011 fourth line of Daniel Paille, Gregory Campbell and Shawn Thornton.

To hear more about Boston’s fourth line, check out the “Bruins Face-off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images