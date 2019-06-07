Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are two wins away from their second Stanley Cup in eight years, and they couldn’t have gotten as far as they have if it weren’t for their four lines.

Each line has put up at least 20 points throughout the B’s Stanley Cup run. Of course, they’re led by their dynamic trio top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, but the three other lines have picked up the slack when needed.

To see the production from each line, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by Echostor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images