Boston Bruins fans are in need of some good news, and they received some Saturday afternoon.

Chris Wagner practiced Saturday in St. Louis, his first practice since suffering an arm injury during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. The fourth-line forward is doubtful for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Blues, according to Bruce Cassidy, Wagner could play Wednesday in Game 7, if there is one.

Elsewhere, Matt Grzelcyk once again practiced in a non-contact jersey. The blueliner still hasn’t been passed the NHL’s concussion protocol, which he’s been in since Game 2.

Zdeno Chara (reported broken jaw) practiced again, because of course.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Chris Wagner doubtful for tomorrow, but possible for a potential Game 7. Matt Grzelcyk not yet medically cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/4HCY8Hysio — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 8, 2019

The Blues hold a 3-2 edge in the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drop in Game 6 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images