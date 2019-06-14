Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Following a long season and playoff run, members of the Boston Bruins revealed their various injuries suffered on their quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup. Despite some brutal ailments, no one had it worse than Kevan Miller.

The Bruins defenseman played just 39 games this season due to a variety of issues, many of which were undisclosed. Miller spoke to reporters Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, and revealed a terrible list of injuries that kept him off the ice for a majority of the 2018-19 season.

Miller suffered a broken hand in August, fractured larynx in November and torn oblique in February. The worst of it came when the 31-year-old broke his kneecap during the final week of the regular season in April. Just before he was set to return to the ice, Miller re-broke the kneecap while rehabbing in May.

Kevan Miller had just about the most brutal year you can imagine. Broken hand – Oct

Fractured larynx – Nov

Torn oblique – Feb

Broken kneecap vertically – April

Broke same kneecap horizontally as he was about to come back – May Vows he will be back, though it’ll be a long road. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 14, 2019

“Frustration doesn’t do it justice,” Miller said, per Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald.

Just awful.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images