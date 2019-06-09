The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, and head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a lineup update ahead of Sunday’s puck drop.
Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has not been cleared to play after a hit from St. Louis’ Oscar Sundqvist knocked him out of Game 2 and will remain out for Game 6. The 25-year-old was still in the league’s concussion protocol as of Saturday, and it appears that is still the case come Sunday.
Karson Kuhlman will get the nod for Game 6 as the Bruins return to their normal lineup of 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Steven Kampfer and David Backes are both healthy scratches.
Puck drop for Game 6 at Enterprise Center is set for 8 p.m. ET.
