The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, and head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a lineup update ahead of Sunday’s puck drop.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has not been cleared to play after a hit from St. Louis’ Oscar Sundqvist knocked him out of Game 2 and will remain out for Game 6. The 25-year-old was still in the league’s concussion protocol as of Saturday, and it appears that is still the case come Sunday.

Karson Kuhlman will get the nod for Game 6 as the Bruins return to their normal lineup of 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Steven Kampfer and David Backes are both healthy scratches.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Karson Kuhlman is in tonight. Will go back to six defensemen, so Steven Kampfer is out. pic.twitter.com/XWHKIpc3os — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2019

Puck drop for Game 6 at Enterprise Center is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images