The Bruins needed just one more victory to walk away with the Stanley Cup, but Boston fell just short of the goal with a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 on Wednesday.

After the crushing defeat, head coach Bruce Cassidy still lauded his players for their season-long effort.

“There’s nothing I can really say in this moment, I believe, other than I was proud of them,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They should walk out of here with their heads up. That’s it.”

To hear more from Cassidy’s postgame press conference, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images