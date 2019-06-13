Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — To the surprise of few, Patrice Bergeron was gutting out an injury in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Wednesday in the deciding Game 7 to end their season.

And as is customary following the end of a team’s postseason run, win or lose, out came the admissions of injuries. For Bergeron, he said it was a “banged up” groin.

“Yeah, of course,” Bergeron said when asked if he and the team were fighting through injuries. I’m proud of everybody and the way we’ve battled all year. You know, you work so hard to get to this point, and yeah. So it’s tough.”

Bergeron, and the entire top line, for that matter, clearly were out of sorts during the Cup Final. It’s uncertain how long the center was dealing with the injury and how much his underwhelming performance was related to it, but indeed something seemed amiss with him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images