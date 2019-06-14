Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s not a secret that Patrice Bergeron is no stranger to playing through injuries in the playoffs, and this year was no different.

The Bruins center battled through a plethora of ailments during Boston’s 2013 Stanley Cup run, including a separated shoulder, punctured lung and broken ribs. Bergeron entered the 2018-19 NHL season with a groin injury, and admitted he played with it being “banged up” since Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

But despite the injury, the 33-year-old told reporters Friday he will rehab his groin and not undergo surgery.

Bergeron, as well as the rest of his top line, certainly didn’t look to be their normal selves throughout the Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, but the center won’t put any blame on the injury.

“(I’m) never gonna use that as an excuse,” he said.

Bergeron wasn’t the only one banged up, as is usually the case after a long, grueling season. Zdeno Chara revealed he suffered several fractures in his jaw, while Brad Marchand was dealing with a slew of injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images