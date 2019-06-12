Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it all comes down to this.

This particular journey started in September, but make no mistake, this is what every single player on the team has been working towards and dreaming of since they first laced up a pair of skates.

It’s the ticket that every fan covets.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Either the Boston Bruins or the St. Louis Blues will raise lord Stanley’s Cup at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

In case the stakes don’t have your adrenaline flowing, the Bruins released an epic hype video before puck drop, summing up the B’s run through the postseason.

The B’s have given fans chills and induced goosebumps with previous hype videos, but it appears they saved the best for last.

Check it out:

Walls never stood a chance.

This is the first Game 7 of a championship round in Boston in 35 years, so needless to say, the city is ready to absolutely erupt. And this video will only further that cause.

Is it 8 p.m. yet?

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images