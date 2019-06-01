Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are all square headed into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

And ahead of Saturday night’s game at Enterprise Center, the Bruins’ message was pretty simple.

A few hours prior to puck drop, the team’s official Twitter account shared some footage from previous games during the series, as well as some video of the team’s travels to Missouri. They captioned the video with the line “It take the will to succeed,” something head coach Bruce Cassidy has said before.

Take a look:

Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images