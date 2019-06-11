Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins forced a Game 7 with a convincing 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, and veteran Patrice Bergeron sparked the club before puck drop with an inspiring pregame speech.

Marcus Johansson and Karson Kuhlman both spoke about the Bergeron’s words on Monday, with Johansson saying that he’ll remember that moment for the “rest of (his) life.”

Boston boasts some strong experience and it sounds like they’re putting that to great use.

To hear everything Johansson and Kuhlman said about Bergeron’s speech, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.