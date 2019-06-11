Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a chance to claim Lord Stanley’s Cup on Wednesday night at TD Garden when they take on the St. Louis Blues in a winner-take-all Game 7.

Defenseman Torey Krug has 18 points in 23 postseason games this year. He’s been a crucial part of Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Final, but Krug has had something else on his mind as well.

His wife, Melanie, is due with the couple’s first child on June 19.

“She’s due in just over a week. She’s getting a little nervous here. It’s been fun,” Krug said, as transcribed by MassLive. “I mean, to be honest, family is the most important thing in this world, for sure. It’s kind of allowed me to relax and just play hockey. Obviously worried and excited and nervous, all that comes with your first kid. Showing up at the rink, do my job, playing hockey without too much stress.”

Krug will be focused on Game 7 Wednesday as he has been every other Bruins’ playoff game, but he’s done an impressive job of juggling the two priorities.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images