The Boston Bruins’ tremendous run came to a disappointing end Wednesday, as they fell 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite the loss, Boston now will have to turn and face its offseason checklist, beginning with its eight pending free agents.

Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo highlight the team’s five restricted free agents, while Marcus Johansson and Noel Acciari sit atop the list of unrestricted players.

