The Boston Bruins need just two more wins to secure the Stanley Cup Final, but if the St. Louis Blues win Monday night, it’s a whole new series.

At present, the Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. But the two sides are set to meet at Enterprise Center on Monday for Game 4, with arguably the biggest momentum shift likely to take place depending on the result.

Boston still is without Matt Grzelcyk (concussion), while St. Louis will welcome the returns of Vince Dunn (injury) and Oskar Sundqvist (suspension). You can check out the projected lineups for both teams here.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Blues Game 4:

When: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images