Defensemen Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban have been on-ice foes for many years now, and it’s clear there is mutual respect between the two.
With the Boston Bruins’ season now complete, coming to a bitter end with a loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, Chara took to Instagram to salute his team and the fans. Predictably, Chara’s post got quite a few responses from fans and fellow NHL players, and the Nashville Predators star was among those to send some support to the 42-year-old.
Check out this exchange between Chara and Subban.
Indeed, Chara has earned the deserved reputation of a great leader over his many years in the league. And though he probably gets comments like that a lot, it certainly must have felt great hearing it from Subban.
