Zdeno Chara showed what he’s made of Thursday night at TD Garden.

Chara, who reportedly sustained a broken jaw in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, was right back out there for Game 5, which the St. Louis Blues ultimately claimed over the Boston Bruins.

The 42-year-old was on the ice for practice Saturday, one day ahead of Boston’s must-win tilt at Enterprise Center. After the session, Chara shed light on the biggest obstacle he faced in his first game post-injury

“My only issue was the quick turnaround after the last game here (St. Louis), but I felt fine,” Chara told reporters.

Chara’s minutes (16:42) understandably dipped in Game 5, but they still ranked third highest among Bruins defensemen. The longtime B’s captain also stressed Saturday that he has no limitations despite the injury.

Boston on Sunday will try to push the Stanley Cup Final to a winner-take-all contest when it meets St. Louis for Game 6.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images