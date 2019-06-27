Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fun fact: Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield grew up together.

In fact, the two spent most of their childhood on the Bahamas, even training with the same trainer throughout their youth.

Hield attended the Sun’s game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Arena on Wednesday night when he opened up about their long-term friendship in an in-game interview.

“(Our relationship) goes all the way back to elementary school,” he said, as seen on NESN. “Jonquel has always been a terrific athlete. She really could play any sport she wanted to, that’s how gifted she was. So it’s great to see her in the WNBA, at the highest level, competing with the best, moving around the world, and she’s a blessing for the Bahamas (and) for the league.”

Both Hield and Jones were selected sixth in the first round of their respective drafts in 2016. While Hield has made an impact on the Kings, Jones has taken over as one of the top players on the Sun and in the WNBA.

Hield is proud to see his childhood friend reach this level of success and hopes it continues.

“She’s been doing a lot of great things this year, so I hope she gets the MVP (award),” he said, “and I’m rooting for her — the whole (island of the) Bahamas is rooting for her. She’s been a really, really great inspiration for everybody back home.”

Check out the interview below:

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun