Like 217 or so other young men between Friday and Saturday, Cumberland, R.I., native Jayden Struble got to fulfill a lifelong dream of hearing his name called in the NHL Draft.
The only problem is that growing up, he detested the team that selected him.
As you might have gathered from the New England hometown of Struble, he’s a pretty big Boston Bruins fan. Well, with the 46th overall pick, it was the Bruins’ bitter rival, the Montreal Canadiens, that selected the young blueliner.
Shortly after getting drafted, Struble was asked if he was a Bruins fan growing up. And credit to him, he was brutally honest.
We’re sure Struble, who is committed to Northeastern University for college hockey, will grow to appreciate the Habs.
Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images