BOSTON — Perhaps Carsen Edwards turns out to be nothing in the NBA. But for now, he’s a player worth getting excited about for Boston Celtics fans.

Edwards was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night with the 33rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Purdue product reportedly will be sent to the Celtics as part a chain of trades that later resulted in Aron Baynes being sent to the Phoenix Suns.

If you watched the 2019 NCAA Tournament, then you know what Edwards is capable of. The 6-foot-1 guard put on a clinic in Purdue’s four games, averaging 34.8 points while shooting 46 percent from 3-point range. Most notably, Edwards scored 42 points on 10-of-19 3-point shooting in the Boilermakers’ Elite Eight loss to Virginia.

Check out his March Madness highlights in the video below:

Of course, it would be unfair to expect Edwards to be that prolific in the pros. His shot selection also will need some serious work if he wants to avoid extended time on the bench. Furthermore, despite being a hard-working defender, Edwards doesn’t yet have the size and strength to guard NBA shooting guards.

That said, Edwards brings a level of confidence and swagger that could make him a fan favorite. If everything clicks for Edwards, the Celtics could have a real steal on their hands.

The Texas native averaged 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Boilermakers last season, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics also drafted Indiana forward Romeo Langford with the No. 14 pick and Tennessee forward Grant Williams with the No. 22 pick. Langford is a highly talented wing with legitimate shot concerns, while Williams is a smart, tenacious big man who isn’t a fan of Kyrie Irving’s flat-Earth beliefs.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images