It’s been nearly two months since Danny Ainge had a mild heart attack ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Milwaukee, Wis. Now, the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations is opening up about the experience.

In an interview with the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, Ainge broke down the April 30 incident.

“I just had some chest pains and went to the hospital and, you know, had a heart attack and had a stent put in,” he said. “It’s just … it’s just a wake-up call.”

This is the second time Ainge has suffered a heart attack. And while it didn’t “scare” him, the 60-year-old said the incident helped him realize the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

“I ate better after the first (heart attack) but, again, you can always do better,” he said. “Even before my first, I wouldn’t say that I was a really unhealthy eater, it just wasn’t a focus of my health and my attention. So now there’s just more of a focus.”

In the meantime, Ainge is “just happy to be here” as he looks forward to the upcoming season.

“I love my job. I love the people I work with. I love the players. They keep me young. They’re a lot of fun to be around, as you can see by the four guys we just drafted.”

And with all this offseason drama surrounding the Celtics, Ainge is smart to keep his health in mind.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images