There has been a ton of Kyrie Irving news out there lately, with the All-Star point guard’s expected departure lingering over the Boston Celtics. But we recently received some unexpected Irving news.

The 27-year-old was named PETA’s “Most Beautiful Vegan” of 2019, the organization announced Tuesday. Yes, you read that correctly.

Congrats to @KyrieIrving for winning PETA’s 2019 Most Beautiful Vegan! The Olympic gold medalist & NBA @celtics superstar attributes his killer performance on the court to being #vegan! 🏀 Click to see the other winner of PETA's #MostBeautifulVegan 👀💚https://t.co/hoGVeMBWAS pic.twitter.com/AjNQZINNOf — PETA (@peta) June 25, 2019

What an honor?

Of course, there is nothing wrong with being vegan. But why even is there an award for “most beautiful vegan?”

And PETA couldn’t have picked a better time to bestow this honor upon Irving.

It’s silly season in the NBA and free agency is less than one week away. Will Irving team up with Kevin Durant? Will the Brooklyn Nets retract their interest in Irving, sending him crawling back to Boston? All of these questions will be answered soon, but thankfully, we know who the most beautiful vegan is.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images