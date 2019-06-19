Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might be in a tough spot once free agency opens, which is a pretty stunning development after entering last season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving has one foot out the door, while Al Horford, in a more stunning development, appears to have his eyes set elsewhere, as well.

One of the few players from last season’s roster that either isn’t a free agent or on their rookie deal is revered guard Marcus Smart, who signed a four-year contract last offseason. Now, his name has been thrown around in trade talks, but he likely wouldn’t be moved unless it was part of a big return.

And while news of Horford’s possible departure was circulating Tuesday night, Yahoo! NBA reporter Keith Smith tweeted out that he thinks Smart should be a starter next season.

It appears Smart agrees with the suggestion.

That sounds like a SMART idea…☘️ https://t.co/U8OyxGSDDe — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 19, 2019

Historically, Smart has served as a sixth man that brings energy and defensive prowess off the bench. But should Irving and Terry Rozier depart and the Celtics not get another high-level point guard to be the starter, Smart does indeed seem like the logical option.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images