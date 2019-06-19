The Boston Celtics might be in a tough spot once free agency opens, which is a pretty stunning development after entering last season as one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.
Kyrie Irving has one foot out the door, while Al Horford, in a more stunning development, appears to have his eyes set elsewhere, as well.
One of the few players from last season’s roster that either isn’t a free agent or on their rookie deal is revered guard Marcus Smart, who signed a four-year contract last offseason. Now, his name has been thrown around in trade talks, but he likely wouldn’t be moved unless it was part of a big return.
And while news of Horford’s possible departure was circulating Tuesday night, Yahoo! NBA reporter Keith Smith tweeted out that he thinks Smart should be a starter next season.
It appears Smart agrees with the suggestion.
Historically, Smart has served as a sixth man that brings energy and defensive prowess off the bench. But should Irving and Terry Rozier depart and the Celtics not get another high-level point guard to be the starter, Smart does indeed seem like the logical option.
