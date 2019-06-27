Kyrie Irving probably is leaving the Boston Celtics, but that might not upset Green Teamers all that much.
That’s because the Celtics reportedly have become the frontrunner to sign Kemba Walker. The Charlotte Hornets and Walker reportedly have reached a “sizable gap” in contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Mere moments later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are the favorite to sign Walker once free agency opens June 30.
When Woj’s news broke, it predictably sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy.
Yeah, this Sunday is about to be absolutely wild.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images