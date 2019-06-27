Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving probably is leaving the Boston Celtics, but that might not upset Green Teamers all that much.

That’s because the Celtics reportedly have become the frontrunner to sign Kemba Walker. The Charlotte Hornets and Walker reportedly have reached a “sizable gap” in contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Mere moments later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are the favorite to sign Walker once free agency opens June 30.

When Woj’s news broke, it predictably sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

It’s happening intensifies. — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) June 27, 2019

Lakers confirm — SADDEPRESSDALLASFAN LABRON (@KASHMONEYJ1) June 27, 2019

Aron Baynes (proverbially) died for this. — sunOfficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) June 27, 2019

Yeah, this Sunday is about to be absolutely wild.

