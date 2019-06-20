Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reading too much into social media posts is a stupid exercise, but the NBA offseason is wild. So let’s do it anyways.

It’s all but certain the Boston Celtics’ roster will be a complete mess once free agency opens, with Al Horford and Kyrie Irving both reportedly eyeing other destinations. Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier also are free agents and could be on their way out, while the C’s reportedly are shopping veteran big man Aron Baynes.

With that in mind, a year ago Wednesday marked the opening of the Auerbach Center, the Boston Celtics’ sparkling new practice facility. The Celtics commemorated the anniversary by sharing some photos on Instagram from their first year at the facility.

Four photos were posted, and the only players included were Jayson Tatum (with Kevin Garnett), Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams (with Marcus Smart in the background) and Gordon Hayward. That means no Horford or Irving, among others.

See for yourself.

Subtle.

