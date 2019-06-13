Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Kyrie Irving rumors continue to swirl, the Boston Celtics are preparing for the NBA Draft, which is now just one week away.

Austin Ainge, Boston’s director of player personnel, had previously indicated that the team intended to workout about 100 players, and it appears they’ll do so right up until June 20.

Goga Bitadze, seen by many as a potential lottery pick, will workout with the Celtics, according to the Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

Goga Bitadze has worked out for the Spurs. Today was his second workout. He'll workout with the Celtics, Pistons and Hornets before the draft next week. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 13, 2019

The 6-foot-11 Georgian center has seen his stock rise over the last few weeks throughout his pre-draft process following a solid EuroLeague season. Bitadze has the ability to stretch the floor with his range, which ultimately will be the difference maker if he becomes an effective pro.

The 19-year-old is sure to be joined by other prospects during his workout, as the Celtics have brought in some loaded groups over the past month.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images