BOSTON — The Bruins had a prime opportunity to make history on home ice in Game 7. Instead, they laid an egg, falling 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues, who skated around TD Garden with the Stanley Cup.

Winning the Stanley Cup obviously is a dream for any player, but for Charlie Coyle, Wednesday was a chance to do it just miles from where he grew up.

The Weymouth, Mass., native proved to be a massive midseason acquisition, and was one of the Bruins best performers in the playoffs.

After Game 7, Coyle was overwhelmed with the emotions of the loss, and reflected on being traded to his hometown and what this playoff run has meant to him and his family.

“I just feel very fortunate to be where I am. Just playing close to home, near my family and it’s been with a great team that had a great chance to do something special and it doesn’t happen all the time,” Coyle said. “Not many people get to get that opportunity so I’m very lucky to be in this position and play with these guys. You always wish for a different outcome right now, but like I said I’m very fortunate this all happened the way it did at the start.

“It’s what you dream about and I’ve had so many people helping me along the way that come support me and got me to this position and you want to come back and win it for them.”

Coyle, who has another year left on his contract, scored nine goals and totaled 16 points this postseason for the Bruins. And there is little doubt he will be able to further cement his status as a hometown favorite next season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images