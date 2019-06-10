Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s nothing quite like playoff hockey.

One step further, there is nothing quite like an elimination game in the Stanley Cup Final.

Like many Boston Bruins playing in their first Cup Final, Charlie McAvoy got to soak in the roller coaster of having your backs against the wall. McAvoy came up clutch in the game, as well, miraculously saving a goal by swatting a puck in mid air out of the goal mouth.

Ultimately, the B’s staved off elimination with a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues to force Game 7 back at TD Garden on Wednesday. And after the game, the 21-year-old let his emotions pour out in his postgame interview.

“Man, it’s just like … I’m going through this and this is my first Stanley Cup and it’s just a lot, to be honest with you. Like the emotions involved,” McAvoy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I mean, crap. It’s a lot. Our backs are against the wall. You have so many mixed emotions, you do whatever it takes. This is your dream to win this thing. When you’re backs against the wall and you know they are one win away, it hurts a little bit.

“But I think, on a different perspective, our guys stepped up and just talked,” he added. “There was a element of honesty to it, about being in this position, and knowing if we just do our jobs. We’re a family. We belive in each other we all love each other. Just the thought of it being over after tonight was terrifying. … We come together when it matters and I think tonight was a good example of that.”

Charlie McAvoy had one crazy save in Game 6 when the puck made it behind Tuukka Rask. #NHLBruins #STLBlues #StanleyCup https://t.co/HHn3hZx7GO pic.twitter.com/KfTh9UKebL — NESN (@NESN) June 10, 2019

And there is little doubt that emotions will be running even higher when the teams take the ice for Game 7. But McAvoy is looking forward to it.

“It’s a lot, it’s a roller coaster. You just have to ride it.”

Bring it on.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images