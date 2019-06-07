Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl LIII win Thursday night at the home of Robert Kraft, so of course it was all decked out in Pats colors.

Current and former members of last year’s winning squad were present, as was Josh Gordon, who made the trip to Kraft’s Brookline, Mass. home.

The Patriots received their incredible rings, and for Tom Brady, it was his sixth time slipping one on his finger. But as much attention as the rings and players get on a night like this, it’s easy to forget the simple things: like watching everyone arrive and seeing just how awesome Kraft’s home is.

Take a look at this awesome video:

Reservations for six. pic.twitter.com/qN4PcW14jn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

What an appropriate caption.

The next stop on the Super Bowl celebration tour? Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8 when New England reveals its sixth Super Bowl banner.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images