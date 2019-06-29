Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are in London gearing up for their two-game set against the New York Yankees on Saturday and Sunday, and fans were able to get a sneak peak of Boston’s locker room across the pond.

It’s a clubhouse both teams are not used to, but with personalized stalls and shirts that read “Old rivalry, New ground,” the Red Sox likely felt right at home.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the team’s official Twitter account released.

Pretty sweet, if you ask us.

