The Red Sox are in London gearing up for their two-game set against the New York Yankees on Saturday and Sunday, and fans were able to get a sneak peak of Boston’s locker room across the pond.
It’s a clubhouse both teams are not used to, but with personalized stalls and shirts that read “Old rivalry, New ground,” the Red Sox likely felt right at home.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the team’s official Twitter account released.
Pretty sweet, if you ask us.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images